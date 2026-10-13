BJP women MPs to meet President Droupadi Murmu over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP

A delegation of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, October 13, over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, according to sources. The meeting comes amid a political row over the allegations against the Inner Manipur MP, who was recently dismissed from his teaching position at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The controversy has intensified following the university's decision to terminate Akoijam's services and the registration of a police case against him. The BJP has demanded action from the Congress leadership, while Akoijam has rejected the allegations and questioned the university's inquiry process.

Why BJP women MPs are meeting President Murmu

The delegation's proposed meeting comes after the BJP's women's wing staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, demanding action against Akoijam. The protesters called for his expulsion from the Congress and questioned the party leadership over its response to the allegations. The BJP has also demanded that he resign as an MP.

The party's campaign follows allegations involving 11 female students at JNU. The university's women's wing and several women MPs took part in Monday's demonstration under the banner of the 'Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan'.

What are the allegations against Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha, was a professor at JNU's School of Social Sciences. The university dismissed him on October 9 after an internal inquiry into sexual harassment complaints made by female students.

According to reports, at least 11 students filed complaints in May 2026. The allegations included inappropriate remarks and alleged sexual misconduct during interactions with students, including viva examinations. The university said the decision followed consideration of the internal committee's findings.

Akoijam has denied the allegations and described the action against him as a "witch hunt". He has also disputed the university administration's account of the inquiry, including claims about his cooperation and the evidence submitted in his defence.

Delhi Police registered case against Congress MP

Delhi Police registered a case against Akoijam following a complaint by JNU's chief security officer. The FIR was filed at Vasant Kunj North police station and invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to sexual harassment and acts intended to insult a woman's modesty. Police have taken up an investigation.

The case came after JNU terminated Akoijam's services. He has challenged the university's handling of the inquiry and said his legal team will pursue the matter.

The controversy has prompted questions over the Congress leadership's response, with demands for disciplinary action against the MP. The proposed meeting with President Murmu is the latest development in the ongoing political row.

(With inputs from ANI)

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