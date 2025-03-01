BJP to roll out Rs 2500 scheme in Delhi on Women's day? Here's what Virendraa Sachdeva said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, earlier, assured that BJP-led government will credit the first installment of Rs 2500 monthly support to the eligible women's accounts by March 8.

As Women's Day nears, BJP leaders in Delhi are being questioned about the implementation of the 'Mahil Samriddhi Yojana'. As per the assurance given by CM Rekha Gupta, the date to credit first installment of Rs 2500 is on March 8. Further to this, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Virendraa Sachdeva on Saturday hinted at the rolling out of the scheme on Women's Day. However, he did not give a date, but said, 'Things will become clear soon.' Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta also said several rounds of meetings had been held with officials to discuss the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

'...let the date come'

BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "March 8 is Women's Day, and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as Women's Day. Our government is ready to work for every section and take them along with it. And let the date of March 8 come, things will become clear soon..."

What did CM Rekha Gupta say

Before taking oath at Delhi CM on February 20, CM-designate Rekha Gupta had assured that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise on providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women and the first installment of the monthly support would be credited to their accounts by March 8.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said.

In the Delhi election manifesto, BJP had promised to roll out Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under this, eligible women in Delhi would get Rs 2500 as monthly aid.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, earlier, assured that the BJP-led government will credit the first installment of Rs 2500 monthly support to the eligible women's accounts by March 8.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's decade-long rule. Soon after becoming CM, Rekha Gupta is being questioned regarding the implementation of this scheme.