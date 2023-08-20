BJP names in-charges for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls.

2024 Lok Sabha elections: The BJP, which is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has appointed in-charges for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. The Lok Sabha Prabharis have been given responsibilities of supervising organisational activities and managing political functioning.

BJP has appointed Dinesh Pratap Singh as in-charge of the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Harsh Malhotra as in-charge of the East Delhi seat, Yogendra Chandolia as in-charge of North West Delhi and Kamaljeet Sehrawat as in-charge of North East Delhi. Rajesh Bhatia has been appointed as the in-charge of the Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat, Rajiv Babbar for the South Delhi seat and Jai Prakash for the West Delhi seat.

BJP, which won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls, has also appointed district in-charge and co-incharges of Delhi.

Responsibilities of Lok Sabha Prabharis

The Lok Sabha Prabharis, designated specifically for the upcoming general elections next year, have been granted an early start to proactively address and avoid any potential last-minute hurdles, as stated by one of the seven individuals in charge.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the head of BJP's media department in Delhi, said that the Lok Sabha in-charges will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of the party's organizational structure and political agendas at both macro and micro-level, with a goal of having everything in order at least six months ahead of the polls.

"According to directions of the Delhi BJP, the Lok Sabha in-charges will also ensure that door-to-door voter outreach and organisational works such as appointments of booth-level functionaries such as 'panna pramukhs' are completed in time and there are no last-minute challenges," Kapoor said.

According to one of the in-charges, "They will supervise anything and everything related to the party's political and organisational activities in their Lok Sabha seats."

Appointed in-charges are regarded as the party's official representatives for constituencies

A senior member of the BJP in Delhi said that the appointed in-charges are regarded as the party's official representatives for the constituencies they are assigned to. Additionally, they are anticipated to ready themselves for the elections by focusing on both the organizational and political aspects, similar to how they would if they were contesting as candidates themselves.

The Lok Sabha in-charges attend important organisational meetings and coordinate with district unit chiefs and in-charges on political and organisational activities in the constituency assigned to them, party leaders said.

They also provide feedback to the party leadership formally and informally on a wide range of issues, including the performance and popularity of sitting MPs, as well as suitable probables from the seat assigned to them, they added.

BJP fight against AAP and Congress

The BJP will be up against the AAP and the Congress in Delhi. While the AAP and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed for the 2024 polls, they are till now going to the hustings alone.

There were discussions on seat sharing between the two parties ahead of the 2019 elections. When the talks failed, the AAP and the Congress fielded separate candidates. The BJP, however, polled more votes than the AAP and the Congress candidates combined in all seven seats.

