BJP government in Delhi likely to be sworn in by February 19-20: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

As Delhi waits for its new Chief Minister, newly elected BJP MLA and national secretary of the party Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday shared a related update. He told PTI that the new government in Delhi will start working from February 19-20. BJP legislature party meeting would be held around February 18-19 as PM Modi is also returning from his foreign visit soon, said Sirsa. "The new government will be formed, I think, by February 20, after the swearing-in ceremony," he added.

On CM candidacy

Rajouri Garden MLA, who is also considered a contender for the CM post, rejected the claims and called it "mere speculations". MLA from Laxmi Nagar seat Abhay Verma added to this and said CM is election in a meeting. "There is no race for the post of Delhi chief minister. In our party the CM or the leader of the legislature party is elected in a meeting of the MLAs," Verma, who is also talked about as a prospective candidate for the top post of the Delhi government, said on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The party formed its government in the National capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats. Now, all eyes are on the CM candidate's name. It is being speculated that any decision in this regard will be taken after PM Modi returns from his foreign visit.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said the new chief minister of Delhi will be elected from the 48 BJP legislators.

Ayushman Bharat health scheme will be implemented

BJP MLAs also informed that the BJP government will focus on boosting the infrastructure and in the first Cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme obstructed by the AAP government, will be implemented. The prime minister has already announced that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme will be implemented through the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

Sirsa said that providing clean drinking water, ensuring sanitation in the city and starting work to deal with air and Yamuna pollution, will be priorities of the new government within 100 days in power.

