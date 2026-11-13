BJP, AAP trade charges over dead fish in Yamuna; Delhi Jal Board seeks FIR over 'fake news'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to spar with each other on Friday over a video on social media that purportedly showed dead fish floating in the Yamuna River near Delhi's Sonia Vihar, raising concerns over water pollution, as Chhath Puja celebrations began in the national capital.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi's former minister and AAP's state unit chief, said the Delhi government claims it has cleaned the Yamuna River but has failed miserably. He also rejected claimed by Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma that the dead fish were deliberately dumped into the river and challenged the BJP leader to show CCTV footage to back his claim.

"The fish in the river died, and videos of them have been uploaded on Facebook by several different people. Why did these fish die? Did they die because of pollution, or was some harmful chemical released into the water, contaminating it? The government must take full responsibility for this," Bharadwaj told reporters on Thursday night.

"However, Parvesh Verma is claiming that Saurabh Bharadwaj dumped the dead fish into the river. But tell me, where would we have bought thousands of dead fish from? Would I have to go all the way to the sea to collect thousands of dead fish, or would they have to come from some major fish market in Delhi?" he added.

BJP hits back at AAP

Responding to Bharadwaj, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reiterated that the AAP is allegedly dumping the dead fish in Yamuna River, describing it a 'great sin' while people are offering prayers in view of the Chhath Puja. In a video statement on X (formerly Twitter), Sirsa said the AAP is distressed over Yamuna cleanup and the cruise service that is operating on it.

"The BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set a record by cleaning 60% of the Yamuna. Now, when they saw ferry cruises operating on the river and people posting videos, they became so distressed that they brought dead fish from the market, put them into the river and recorded videos," he said.

Delhi Jal Board files complaint

Amid the ongoing row, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police, requesting an FIR against individuals spreading "fake news" about chemical dumping into the river.

"As you are aware, the Chhath festival is scheduled for November 15 and 16 along the Yamuna River, when a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Chhath Ghats to offer prayers. It is brought to your kind attention that some unidentified individuals are spreading fake information on social media, alleging that chemicals are being sprayed into the Yamuna, disturbing aquatic life," the DJB's complaint said.

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