Bijwasan Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will switching sides help Kailash Gahlot? Vote counting begins

Bijwasan Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Bijwasan Assembly constituency begins at 8 am along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Kailash Gahlot, who recently joined the BJP after quitting AAP in November 2024, will contest as the BJP candidate from the Bijwasan seat. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Surender Bharadwaj for the constituency, while the Congress has nominated Dharmpal Chandela to contest from Bijwasan.

LIVE Updates:

The counting of votes for Bijwasan constituency begins.

BJP's Kailash Gehlot is trailing behind AAP's Candidate Surender Bharadwaj, as per early trends.

As per the latest trends, BJP's Kailash Gehlot is now leading.

Bijwasan Assembly Constituency

The Bijwasan Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It was established in 2008 following the delimitation process. Bijwasan is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Bijwasan Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,01,251 voters in the Bijwasan constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,10,769 voters were male and 90,414 were female. 688 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bijwasan in 2020 was 378 (336 were men and 42 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bijwasan constituency was 1,86,529. Out of this, 1,04,979 voters were male and 81,534 were female. There were 708 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bijwasan in 2015 was 47 (34 were men and 13 were women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon won the Bijwasan seat with 45.83% of the vote, securing 57,271 votes and defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana, who received 45.22% of the vote. The voter turnout was 61.98%, with a total of 1,24,972 valid votes cast.

In contrast, the 2015 elections saw AAP's Col Devinder Sehrawat claim victory with 54.99% of the vote (65,006 votes), defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana, who got 38.46% (45,470 votes). The voter turnout in 2015 was higher at 63.38%, with 1,18,218 valid votes cast.