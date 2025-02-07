Bihar MPs meet and felicitate PM Modi at Parliament, present painting in gesture of gratitude

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 30 NDA MPs from Bihar met Prime Minister Modi at the Parliament House complex.

In a significant display of political unity, around 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Bihar, including leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United (JD(U)), and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Parliament to express their gratitude for the recent budget announcements for their state. The meeting was an occasion for the MPs to come together and show solidarity with the Prime Minister in their shared commitment to Bihar’s development.

As a mark of respect and appreciation, the Bihar MPs presented Prime Minister Modi with a beautifully crafted painting. The gesture was a traditional form of honoring the Prime Minister, further emphasizing the unity among the MPs from the NDA coalition in Bihar. Along with the presentation of the painting, photographs were taken, capturing key figures such as Union Minister Giriraj Singh, MP Lalan Singh, and Chirag Paswan. The MPs conveyed their deep appreciation for the government's budgetary measures that they believe will have a positive impact on Bihar's progress.

The meeting was also a platform for discussing various important issues related to the state's development. The MPs expressed their dedication to working with the central government to ensure that Bihar continues to grow and address its challenges effectively. In his response, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Bihar's significance in the national context and assured the MPs that the central government would continue to support the state’s growth. He also highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the state's challenges and ensuring that Bihar's potential is realized.

The meeting followed Prime Minister Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where he delivered the Motion of Thanks for the President's address. During his speech, Modi seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress party on several fronts, making the occasion a political moment in Parliament.

Additionally, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also addressed an important issue in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where he clarified the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly living illegally in the United States, describing it as part of "standard procedure" by U.S. authorities.

The meeting between Bihar MPs and Prime Minister Modi highlights the political dynamics at play as the country prepares for upcoming elections, with a strong focus on the development of Bihar.