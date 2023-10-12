Thursday, October 12, 2023
     
Batla House encounter case: No death penalty for main accused Ariz Khan

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2023 15:04 IST
Accused Ariz Khan
Image Source : PTI Accused Ariz Khan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to confirm the death penalty for Ariz Khan, the main accused in the Batla House encounter case which had claimed the life of  Delhi Police’s inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

More details to follow

