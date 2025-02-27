Barapullah flyover to be ready in 10 months, roads will wear new looks: What Parvesh Verma plans for Delhi Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said that many flyovers in the city need repairs, which have been badly delayed and he has told officials that in the first 100 days, they should ensure that the area under the flyovers is cleaned.

New Delhi: After winning the Delhi Assembly election, Parvesh Verma, who holds the PWD and water portfolios besides other departments in Delhi government, elaborated detailed plans for the infrastructural development of the city. Speaking to TOI, he said he is planning to put the city back on the right track by developing roads and flyover in the city.

Talking about the decisions to improve the conditions of roads in the capital, he said he held several meetings at different levels in the past few days, and had gone to inspect the Barapullah project, which has been pending completion for years.

Saying that there are five more roads and flyovers that have to be constructed, he said these projects are stuck because of issues related to tree-cutting permissions, forest clearance or a pending court case. Hence, he said he took details of these projects and will follow up these issues.

Talking about the completion deadline of the ongoing road projects in the city and he said the Delhi government has money and he has asked officials to start with the ones which can be completed before the monsoon. And he added that the rest will be taken up after the rains.

Saying that the life of a road is generally five to seven years, hence, he said all the roads that are more than five years old should be tested and constructed again and during monsoon, the Delhi government will do testing, complete the tendering process, get sanctions and complete all bureaucratic work so that we can resume work on the ground quickly after the rains.

Replying to a question on when the Barapullah flyover will be completed, he said the permission to fell trees is pending and it will go to the centrally empowered committee of Supreme Court. He said he has asked them to get all the details and then will complete it in 10 months.

He said that many flyovers in the city need repairs, which have been badly delayed and he has told officials that in the first 100 days, they should ensure that the area under the flyovers is cleaned.

“Beggars should be removed and the area should be beautified. If there are any cracks or bumps, these should be repaired. I have asked for a survey to be conducted,” he told TOI.