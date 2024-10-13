Baba Siddique murder case: Arvind Kejriwal says 'not only Maharashtra, but entire country is scared'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the escalating political tensions in Maharashtra following the brutal killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (October 13) stated that the incident had shaken not only the people of Maharashtra but the entire country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Delhi Chief Minister remarked that the entire country was frightened by the incident, and it is now up to the people to stand against those attempting to bring or maintain a gangster rule in society.

"People across Maharashtra, and the entire country, are scared after the public shooting of the NCP leader in Mumbai. A similar atmosphere has been created in Delhi as well," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"These people want to establish a gangster rule across the country. The public must now stand against them," he added.

Notably, Kejriwal's statement about the attempt to impose gangster rule across the country comes after two of the three accused arrested in connection with the case claimed their affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to information released, the accused, identified as Gurnail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, revealed during interrogation their alleged association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police stated that while they are currently investigating this angle, confirmation of the accused's connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang can only be established after a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, as the probe into the murder continues, several significant details have emerged in connection to the case. According to police sources, the accused had rented a house in Mumbai's Kurla for Rs 14,000. They had been living there since September 2 and had been conducting surveillance to plan the attack for 25-30 days.

The sources also mentioned that three of the four accused had previously been lodged in a Punjab jail at the same time, where they came into contact with a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and later joined the gang.

Further, detailing about the incident of crime, the sources also revealed that, "On the day of the shooting, the accused took an auto-rickshaw to reach the office of Baba Siddique's son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra East. After waiting for some time, they saw Baba Siddique within range and began firing at him. Siddique later succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital."