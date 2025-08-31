From dumping ground to green oasis, how 'Baansera' became Delhi's new 'ecological wonder' | Watch Delhi LG VK Saxena invites citizens to visit the 'ecological wonder' Baansera Park. It has 13,000 bamboos of about 15 varieties of Bambusa and Dendrocalamus family planted in the form of groves and in setums.

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena shared a video showcasing the transformation of grasslands on the Yamuna floodplains at Baansera near Sarai Kale Khan, highlighting the three-year-long efforts that turned the stretch into an "ecological wonder." He also urged citizens to visit the park and experience the transformation firsthand.

Watch video here

In an X post, the Delhi LG, said lauded the efforts of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials and shared a short video capturing the transformation of the area and captioned Baansera – From Degradation to restoration as a green oasis.

"Inspired by PM Narendra Modi Ji's towering vision of restoring 2.6 crore Hectares of the country's degraded land by 2030, we took a baby step in Delhi on 28th May, 2022, right after I took over as Lt Governor."

"On a visit to a heavily degraded and polluted stretch along the Yamuna, opposite Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road, Baansera -- abode of bamboos, was conceived. What followed was not only restoration, but reclamation & transformation, within a short span of 18 months, thanks to the painstaking efforts of Delhi Development Authority @official_dda," the LG said.

Baansera: Ecological wonder

LG Saxena said Baansera, with nearly 30,000 bamboo trees rising over 30 feet alongside indigenous flora, green lawns, flowers, and water bodies, has transformed into a unique recreational destination and an "ecological wonder" in Delhi.

"This baby step was a leap of faith towards enriching Delhi's flora diversity. Baansera became fertile ground for the famed Lakadong Turmeric from Meghalaya, as also blooming Tulips.

"Once a stinking stretch of land buried under lakhs of tonnes of garbage, construction & demolition waste and heavy encroachment, Baansera today is an oasis that houses bamboo plants emitting 30 per cent more Oxygen compared to other trees & restoring the degraded soil," he said.

He further said that the newly created water bodies, rolling grass lawns, and recreational facilities like a restaurant, musical fountain, walking trails, and children's play area, today welcome visitors at Baansera.

"The park is now hosting social, cultural events like the Kite Festival, Yoga events, and even musical evenings. Baansera epitomises the remarkable healing of the Yamuna floodplain with improved soil health & a richer landscape, reaffirming our belief that ecosystems can be revived through gentle natural processes. I appeal to all fellow Delhi residents to visit the Baansera park," the LG added.

About Baansera

On August 9, 2022, foundation was laid for 'Baansera', the city's first Bamboo theme park over approximately 10 hectares of land in the Yamuna floodplains. Almost 13000 bamboos of about 15 varieties of Bambusa and Dendrocalamus family have been planted here from various parts of the country including Assam.

The entire area has been categorised into two parts – Bamboo Recreation and Bamboo Plantation. The vision was not only to provide a unique urban space along the river but also to promote use of bamboo as a sustainable material.

The park have amenities designed in bamboo including kiosks, huts, watchtower and seating for people. While enhancing urban green, the Bamboo Park provides an excellent outdoor recreational space to the common citizens of Delhi. A nearby depression area of approximately of 6 acres has been developed into a water body which will be a part of the project.

Baansera also have a recreational club, food court offering multiple cuisines, an information kiosk for adventure sports, an organic haat, and a tent city with small tent accommodation to increase tourism.