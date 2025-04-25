Delhi: Auto-lifter with over two dozen cases arrested after brief shootout with police in Saket The accused has been identified as Amir, who is a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Officials have confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover Amir’s possible links with larger criminal networks and to recover stolen vehicles.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police arrested an auto-lifter after a brief shootout and dramatic chase through the streets of Saket in the national capital. The accused has been identified as Amir, who is a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that he sustained injuries during the incident and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

As per the Delhi police, Amir has an extensive criminal history as he is already facing 27 cases related to vehicle theft and other offences. He had been on the radar of law enforcement for quite some time due to his repeated involvement in auto theft across the National Capital Region, they added. Officials have confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover Amir’s possible links with larger criminal networks and to recover stolen vehicles.

Drunk auto driver's hoax call sparks security scare

In a separate incident, an investigation involving various security agencies was launched after an anonymous caller claimed he knew a terror attack was going to take place in Pahalgam. The call, it was later discovered, was made by a 51-year-old auto driver and a flummoxed Delhi Police by and by realised that the man was drunk and had been nettled by a challan.

"He was drunk, but different security agencies questioned him. Later, we got to know that he was annoyed over a challan issued against his vehicle," an officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity. Preventive action has also been taken against him. But it was clear from his questioning that he made the hoax call because of a pending challan that he was angry about," he added. No FIR has been registered against the man so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

