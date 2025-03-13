Attention Delhi Metro commuters: Train services running late on Red Line from Shahdara to Seelampur Delhi Metro Latest Update: The DMRC stated that all other lines are experiencing normal services.

Attention Delhi Metro commuters. On Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) notified passengers that the train services were running late on the Red Line from Shahdara to Seelampur. The DMRC further added that all other lines are experiencing normal services.

“Red Line Update. Delay in services from Shahdara to Seelampur. Normal service on all other lines,” it announced via a post from the official DMRC account.

Holi 2025: Delhi Metro timing revised

On the occasion of Holi, the DMRC announced that the metro timings on the festive day will start at 2:30 pm, as per a post on X. “On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e.14th March, 2025 (Friday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line,” the DMRC said.

The DMRC stated that the metro rain services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 14th March and will continue normally thereafter.

Delhi Metro: Check about Golden Line Phase 4

Earlier, the DMRC announced about the completion of tunneling work for Phase 4 of the Golden Line project between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations — part of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

It said a 91-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) successfully broke through at the Vasant Kunj and completed the excavation of a 1,550-metre tunnel at Vasant Kunj station site. And two parallel circular tunnels are being built for up and down movement on this stretch. The DMRC said that second tunnel is expected to be completed by June.