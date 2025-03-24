Attention consumers: Electricity rates in Delhi could rise soon, says Minister Ashish Sood Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said that the previous government has left a debt of Rs 27,000 crores of regulatory assets with the discoms through DERC and to recover this, the companies are authorised to increase the electricity rates.

Attention consumers. Electricity rates could rise soon in Delhi as Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday said the previous AAP government has left a Rs 27,000 crore debt with power distribution companies (Discoms) through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Responding to a question by AAP MLA Imran Hussain in the Delhi Assembly on the expected increase in electricity tariffs, Sood stated that Discoms are authorised to hike rates to recover the outstanding amount.

He noted that during the previous government's tenure, the Delhi High Court had directed DERC to issue a tariff order, but the administration failed to safeguard public interests.

"The previous government has left a debt of Rs 27 thousand crores of regulatory assets with the discoms through DERC. To recover this, the companies are authorised to increase the electricity rates. During the tenure of the previous government, on the orders of the High Court, DERC was ordered to bring tariff orders," he said.

"That government could not protect the interests of the public. In the coming time, electricity prices will rise, and perhaps some people even want this for their political gains. However, the government remains in touch with DERC and is closely monitoring the situation," Sood added.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Monday criticised the BJP-led central government, alleging that the promised Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women had not been delivered and expressed hope that the ruling party would fulfil its commitments during the Budget Session on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the Leader of the Opposition said, "The BJP made a lot of promises before the elections. We hope that those promises are fulfilled in this budget session. The first and most important promise was that Delhi's women would receive Rs 2,500 on March 8. Till today, even the registration of that scheme has not started. It is clear that PM Modi lied and betrayed the people of Delhi."

"We hope the people of Delhi are not betrayed in this budget," she asserted

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday prepared the ceremonial 'Kheer' ahead of the inaugural budget session of the newly elected government in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)