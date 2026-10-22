Non-compliant buses at Delhi borders to be diverted to curb pollution: Check which vehicles to be allowed

New Delhi:

In an effort to curb Delhi air pollution and prevent traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police said it will permit only electric vehicles, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses to operate, diverting non-compliant inter-city and inter-state buses at the national capital's borders, an official said on Thursday.

Only electric vehicles would be permitted to operate

"Only electric vehicles, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses would be permitted to operate, subject to prescribed conditions. Non-compliant buses must be stopped and diverted at the borders, as turning them back after they enter Delhi leads to congestion and additional pollution," Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

The latest decision was taken at an inter-state coordination meeting chaired by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary to ensure effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I and directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). In the meantime, the representatives of concerned departments, civic agencies, and police authorities from neighbouring states and districts attended the meeting.

Officials review restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi

During the meeting, the officials reviewed restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, subject to notified exemptions. The official said the meeting decided to install prominent display boards at Delhi's borders to inform motorists about the restrictions. Joint enforcement teams may also be constituted to ensure compliance.

Officials were also directed to strictly enforce no-entry timings, check non-destined and overloaded vehicles, and take action against vehicles transporting construction and demolition material in violation of prescribed norms, the statement said.

Vehicle owners were advised to ensure they possess valid PUC

At this time, the vehicle owners were also advised to ensure they possess valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, wherever applicable. The meeting further stressed the need for civic agencies to expedite construction work, minimise dust generation and undertake regular water sprinkling on roads and at construction sites. "To improve coordination, a dedicated WhatsApp group will be created for real-time sharing of directions and monitoring action taken by various agencies," the statement said.

Delhi records first 'poor' air quality on Wednesday

The development comes at a time, the national capital recorded its first 'poor' air quality day of the season on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 245, the highest in 100 days. The city last recorded a comparable AQI on July 13, when the index stood at 246, according to data. After the capital's air quality slipped, the CAQM invoked Stage I of the GRAP across Delhi-NCR. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from October 21 to 24. The outlook for the subsequent six days also indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the same category.

With inputs from PTI

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