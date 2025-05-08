Attention air passengers: Over 90 flights cancelled at Delhi’s IGI airport as Indo-Pak tensions escalate As per the updates from the IGI airport, 46 flights ready for domestic departures were cancelled, while 33 flights for domestic arrivals were also cancelled on Thursday morning.

New Delhi:

Attention air passengers, over 90 flights have been cancelled at Delhi’s IGI airport as Indo-Pak tensions escalated on Thursday. These flights were cancelled between 8 AM and 2 PM.

As per the updates from the IGI airport, 46 flights ready for domestic departures were cancelled, while 33 flights for domestic arrivals were also cancelled on Thursday morning. Five flights for international departures were cancelled and six flights ready for international arrival were also cancelled, the airport said.

On Wednesday, over 140 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines including foreign carriers in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

A source told news agency PTI that 65 arrivals and 66 departures were cancelled. Besides, 2 international departures and 2 international arrivals were cancelled during the day.

Also, 4 international departures, including a flight of American Airlines, were cancelled since 12 am.

"Due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate travel arrangements.

"We are working closely with airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flights daily.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces, under Operation Sindoor, on early Wednesday, carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.