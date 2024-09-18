Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Breaking: Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21

Atishi has played a significant role in shaping various initiatives, particularly in the education and public health sectors.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 15:40 IST
Atishi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi CM-designate Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

Atishi, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi minister, is set to take her oath of office on September 21. The event will formalize her continued role in the Delhi government and further strengthen her position within the party. 

 

