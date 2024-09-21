Atishi holds press conference after taking oath, says 'Our only job is to make Kejriwal Delhi CM again'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi

After taking oath as the new Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi held a press conference on Saturday. She said her only job is to make Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM again. Hitting out at the BJP, Atishi said, "The BJP central government conspired against Arvind Kejriwal, kept him in jail for 6 months, tried to break him but the Supreme Court not only acquitted him but also said that ED and CBI have become parrots of the Centre."

The new Delhi CM added, "Arvind Kejriwal said that he will also go to the people's court. And set an example of morality. Now our only job is to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM again." Frurthermore, she added, "Kejriwal is the person who gave electricity to the poor, education to children, free bus travel to women, people did not have to mortgage their houses for treatment."

She also said, "In the next 4 months, my only job will be to work for the people of Delhi who have been troubled in the last one and a half years. Whatever work the BJP people stopped, we will do all that work. Now Arvind Kejriwal has come out of jail."

Atishi has become the third woman CM of Delhi and 17th in India. She along with five other MLA took oath to form a new Cabinet. The new Council of Ministers announced by the party comprises Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, a new entrant, besides ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain.

Atishi was chosen as the next CM in AAP legislative party meeting after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the office. Before taking the oath, she reached the residence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi's tenure, however, will be short as Delhi will go to assembly polls in February 2025. Atishi will hold the office for these six months only. When Kejriwal resigned, he promised that he would only return as CM if the people of Delhi voted for him in assembly elections and would give him the majority as proof of his honesty.

In her speech on Kejriwal's resignation, Atishi had said that the former Delhi CM is her guru and she will be the CM until the upcoming assembly elections.