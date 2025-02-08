Delhi Elections: Atishi calls poll results a 'setback', vows to keep fighting against BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi.

Delhi Election Results 2025: After a stunning defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday accepted the people’s mandate, acknowledging it as a "setback". However, she also reaffirmed the party's commitment to continue its fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP is set to reclaim Delhi’s power corridors after 27 years, delivering a crushing blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had dominated the national capital for a decade.

What did Atishi say?

"First of all, I thank the people of Delhi and our party workers who stood strong. We accept the mandate. The war against BJP's dictatorship and hooliganism will continue. This is a setback but AAP's fight for the people of Delhi and the country will go on," Atishi told the media.

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, the AAP leader said, "I thank the people who trusted me. I also thank my team, which faced all the challenges and took our message to the public. I have won my seat but this is not a time for celebration -- this is the time to fight. The battle against BJP's authoritarianism will continue."

As per the Election Commission, Atishi defeated BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. Atishi garnered a total of 52,154 votes, while Bidhuri was polled 48,633 votes. Meanwhile, Congress leader Alka Lamba stood third with 4,392 votes.

Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat by 4,089 votes

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. Kejriwal has been representing the New Delhi seat for over 10 years since winning against the then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit in 2013 Assembly polls. The EC data shows that the BJP candidate got 30,088 votes, whereas the AAP chief got 25,999 votes while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, also contesting from the same seat, showed a dismal performance, getting only 4568 votes.

(With PTI inputs)

