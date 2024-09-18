Atishi, Delhi CM-designate, likely to get 'Z' category security, says Delhi Police sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi

Atishi, who has been named the new Chief Minister of Delhi will be given 'Z' category security, sources in Delhi Police said. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal has been provided with 'Z-Plus' security where as many as 40 policemen are deployed in shifts.

Adding further, Delhi Police sources said Arvind Kejriwal's security will also be reviewed as he has tendered his resignation. Talking about the security of the CM-designate, the official said that a decision on her security cover will be taken in the next few days. He said that according to the protocol, Delhi's chief minister is entitled to 'Z' category security cover. Delhi Police deploys around 22 personnel in shifts in security of 'Z' category protectee.

Atishi set to be next CM of Delhi

Senior AAP leader Atishi was set to be the next chief minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post on Tuesday in a move seen as a bold gambit to seize the initiative ahead of assembly elections due in five months. Though Atishi was a frontrunner for the post and considered close to both Kejriwal and his second in command Manish Sisodia, the speculation over who would succeed him was intense. Ending the debate, Kejriwal proposed the name of the Kalkaji legislator at a meeting of the AAP legislature party and it was accepted unanimously. As a minister in Kejriwal's Cabinet, Atishi, with 14 portfolios including finance, education and revenue, was amongst those holding the fort while he was in jail. She alleged that Kejriwal, who she sees as her mentor, was facing false charges and being targeted by the central government's probe agencies.