Atishi accuses BJP of conspiring to topple Kejriwal govt through back door

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference.

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the Kejriwal government through "back door" by imposition of the President's rule in Delhi. The accusation from Atishi comes a day after the President's secretariat forwarded the assertions of opposition BJP that Delhi was facing a constitutional crisis to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for "proper attention".

Talking to PTI, Atishi said that if the Kejriwal government is toppled, the Delhiites will give a befitting reply by giving zero seats to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all the 70 seats.

A memorandum of Delhi BJP MLAs submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on August 30 seeking dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi over "violations" of the Constitution has been forwarded to the MHA for "proper attention", Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Gupta said the Kejriwal government must respond to issues raised in the memorandum and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was playing "victim card" and "misleading" people over the issue.

Atishi said the BJP's only job is to topple the elected governments in the country through its "Operation Lotus" as happened in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Manipur.

"They also tried Operation Lotus in Delhi to topple the government by poaching the AAP MLAs, but they failed. Now, they are conspiring to impose the President's rule through the back door to topple the popular government of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi," she alleged.

Atishi said that people of Delhi "love" Kejriwal because he provided them good schools, hospitals, electric buses, free bus travel to women and free pilgrimage to the elderly.

"If the BJP topples the Kejriwal government, the people of Delhi will give it a befitting reply.

The BJP will lose even the eight seats it holds now and will be reduced to zero in the upcoming assembly polls and the AAP will win all the 70 seats," she said.