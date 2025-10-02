Assistant Professor arrested for molesting MBBS student during oral exam at Delhi hospital Delhi Police arrested an Assistant Professor after an MBBS student at GTB Hospital accused him of harassment during an oral exam. The case has been registered under BNS provisions relating to sexual harassment and assault.

New Delhi:

An Assistant Professor at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman MBBS student during an oral examination on the hospital premises. Police confirmed the arrest after the student raised an alarm and filed a complaint. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the GTB Enclave police station received a PCR call at 12.09 pm on September 26 from the student, who reported that she had been physically harassed inside GTB Hospital, located in Dilshad Garden.

"The complainant, a medical student, alleged that she was physically harassed by Assistant Professor Dr Mohammed Shaqir Naeem," the DCP said. Based on her statement, police registered a case under provisions related to assault or use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The accused was taken into custody the same day. According to officials, the case has been registered under sections 74, 75(2), 75(3) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the incident is underway, as per police officials.

A pattern of cases in Delhi

The arrest has come at a time when Delhi has witnessed multiple cases of student harassment. Recently, self-styled godman Baba Chaitanyanand Saraswati was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with several students - a case that had sparked widespread outrage. The two back-to-back cases highlight a disturbing pattern where influential individuals, including those in positions of respect and authority, have been accused of targeting students.

Teenager raped in Delhi

Earlier in August this year, a 13-year-old girl who had left her home in Delhi's Bharat Nagar after a fight with her father nearly a month ago was allegedly trafficked to Uttar Pradesh, where she was married off for money and later raped, an official said. According to the police, the girl was rescued from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the police had arrested four men -- Rajeev (40), a resident of Shamli, Vikas (20) from Hapur, Ashu (55) from Meerut, and Ramanjot Singh (24) from Ghaziabad -- in connection with the incident.

