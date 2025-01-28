Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi demanding law to ban loan waivers for billionaires

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAP Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to prioritise waiving loans for farmers and the middle class instead of wealthy individuals. He also demanded a nationwide law to prohibit the waiver of loans given to billionaires.

Notably, Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8. Kejriwal is seeking a third consecutive term, following AAP's landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats.

Income tax, GST rates can be cut to half

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal criticised the central government, alleging favouritism toward the wealthy by writing off corporate loans worth thousands of crores. He claimed such practices burden ordinary citizens with excessive taxes while benefitting the rich. "Common people are paying half their salaries in taxes, while the loans of the rich are being waived. Why doesn't the central government waive home loans, car loans, or other financial burdens of ordinary citizens?" Kejriwal asked.

He emphasised that discontinuing loan waivers for billionaires could enable the government to reduce income tax and GST rates by half, double the taxable income threshold, and remove GST on essential commodities. "This is a massive scandal, and it's time to put an end to it," he said.

Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

In his letter, Kejriwal stated, "Prime Minister should declare that no rich person's loan will be waived off. If you want to waive off, then waive off farmers' loans, middle class's home loans. This money will benefit the middle class a lot."

Kejriwal further argued that by waiving loans for the wealthy, the government could reduce tax rates. "I have calculated that if loans are not waived off, then tax rates will be halved. A person earning 12 lakhs annually pays his entire salary in tax, this is the sorrow of the middle class," Kejriwal wrote.

(With agencies input)

