Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy to crush AAP, Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj after Delhi HC order

Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the order.

Addressing a press conference, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party does not agree with the High Court's order. He also alleged that it is the biggest political conspiracy to crush the AAP and the Delhi Chief Minister. "Whatever has happened till now in the so-called Excise Policy case- it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering but it is the country's biggest political conspiracy," he added.

AAP to move SC against Delhi HC order

Bharadwaj further said that the party has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order. "We do not agree with the court's decision today. We will go to the Supreme Court against it," he said. Bharadwaj also expressed the party's confidence in the Supreme Court, citing Sanjay Singh's recent relief granted by the court. The AAP minister stated that the party anticipates similar relief for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the apex court.

What's the matter?

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He was sent to judicial custody on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on the expiry of his ED custody. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

