Arvind Kejriwal to vacate chief minister's residence soon, looking for accommodation near New Delhi: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence in the Civil Lines area in the national capital, and an “intensive search” is underway for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said on Saturday (September 28). Kejriwal stepped down as the Delhi chief minister earlier this month stating that he would move out of the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period.

The auspicious Hindu festival commences in the first week of October.

"Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon and search for his new accommodation has been intensified. Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his assembly constituency New Delhi, as he intends to remain connected with the people there," the Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) said in a statement.

The AAP MLAs, councillors, workers and the common people are offering him their accommodation, regardless of their social, economic, or political background, the party added. Kejriwal lives with his family, including his wife, children, and elderly parents.

AAP demands official accommodation for Kejriwal from Centre

The AAP has also demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Kejriwal for holding the president position of a national party.

At a press conference in the national capital, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced that the party will formally write to the concerned ministry to address this request.

"I hope we will not have to fight a legal battle for this. Kejriwal decided to resign for the sake of his morals and will move out of his official residence," he said. "He does not have a property or even his own house. As the convener of a national party, he is entitled to a government accommodation. The Centre should give him that," Chadha added.

Earlier on September 18, the AAP stated that the outgoing Chief Minister would give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner.

