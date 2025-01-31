Yamuna water row: Kejriwal demands criminal case against Haryana CM, in letter to EC over 'poisonous' claim

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Arvind Kejriwal reaches EC office with Atishi, Bhagwant Mann.

Yamuna water poison row: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, visited the Election Commission of India (ECI) today (January 31) over Yamuna River water poison row. Kejriwal submitted his reply to EC notice on his 'poisoning' claim.

Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue. Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high.

This comes after the Election Commission issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to provide proof of his allegations that the Haryana government has poisoned the water supply to the national capital.

EC accepts Arvind Kejriwal notice

According to sources of the Election Commission, the EC accepted the manner of meeting with Arvind Kejriwal today as a special case, altering its earlier schedule given the thick of the campaign period in Delhi and leaving no scope for complaint for any stakeholders. The Commission gave a patient hearing to Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Arvind Kejriwal, along with Atishi and Bhagwant Mann, met EC officials. Kejriwal explained in a step-by-step manner how there was a conspiracy to mix poison in the Yamuna water. We had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission, and they stated that they'll conduct a thorough investigation into all the facts."

EC targeting AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Before visiting the Election Commission's office, Kejriwal told media that the language of second notice hints that the poll body has already decided their action. He alleged that the poll body is "shooting the messenger" by targeting the AAP for raising its voice.

Kejriwal said that it was a political conspiracy to force half of Delhi to thirst because of "poisonous" water having high ammonia to defame the AAP during the Delhi Assembly elections.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi that our struggle has been successful and the ammonia level in Yamuna which was 7 ppm since January 26-27 has now come down to 2.1 ppm now," the AAP chief said.

Yamuna River poison row

The controversy surrounding the Yamuna water has become a central issue in Delhi politics, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana government of intentionally contaminating the water. Earlier, the ECI asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to support his claims by 11:00 am today. Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission had responded to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to not mix issues of increased ammonia in the Yamuna River with his serious allegations of Yamuna poisoning with mass genocide, equating it to an act of war between two nations.

Granting Kejriwal another opportunity to substantiate his claims, the Commission asked the AAP Chief that, without mixing the issue of poisoning with increased ammonia in Yamuna, he provide factual evidence with specific and pointed responses to the type, quantity, nature, and manner of poisoning of Yamuna and details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the poison by Delhi Jal Board engineers by Friday at 11 am, failing which the Commission will take appropriate decision in the matter.

"If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," Kejriwal had alleged.

His statement has erupted in a massive political row as BJP leaders are slamming him. As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other. Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

(With inputs from Ila)