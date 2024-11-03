Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Arvind Kejriwal seeks people's support to defeat BJP, ensure good work continues in Delhi

The former chief minister Kejriwal resumed his 'padyatra' following a break for the festivals and urged the people of Delhi to vote for AAP in the assembly elections while accusing the BJP of halting development work.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 19:56 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal interacts with supporters during his padyatra at Badli, in New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal today (November 3) said he needed the support of the people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ensure that the good work continued in Delhi.

"I need your support to defeat the BJP and keep the good work going in the city because I cannot do it alone. The BJP will stop all the work if it comes into power as it cannot match the facilities (being provided in Delhi) in states where it is already in power," he claimed.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the claims. AAP leaders are undertaking 'padyatras (foot marches)' in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February.

Kejriwal, who undertook a march in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, reiterated his promise to waive inflated water and electricity bills if he returns to power.

"Make our government in February and all your inflated bills will be waived, like we did before. So, (there is) no need to pay these bills," he claimed.

 
