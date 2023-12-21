Kejriwal replies to ED's summon after skipping questioning in Delhi liquor case | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who left Delhi for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course, replied to ED's summons, terming it illegal and politically motivated on Thursday. As he left the national capital for an undisclosed place for meditation treatment, subsequently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national skipped ED's date to question him in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal was asked to appear before the ED today.

"The ED's summon is illegal and politically motivated. I am ready to accept every legal summon. This summon is also illegal like the previous ones. The summon should be withdrawn," the CM wrote in his reply adding he has lived his life with honesty and transparency and he has nothing to hide.

BJP scared of Kejriwal: AAP on ED's summon

Meanwhile, AAP questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi CM and said the party's lawyers are studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken.

"Lawyers are examining the ED's notice and such steps will be taken that are legally correct," the AAP said in a statement, adding its legal team would reply to the notice.

The Enforcement Directorate notice to the AAP chief has asked him to appear before the agency on December 21.

AAP leaders said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain.

"Everyone knows the Chief Minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.



