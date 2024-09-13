Each drop of my blood is for nation, will continue to fight: Kejriwal after release from jail | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail on Friday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after the Rouse Avenue court issued his release warrant. Soon after his release from the jail, Kejriwal said he would continue to fight for justice and added that each drop of his blood is for the nation. Addressing the gathering of the AAP workers, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Atishi and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, among others, Kejriwal said in, "All of you came out in such large numbers in the rain, I want to thank you all for doing that. My life is devoted to the nation and I have faced a lot of struggles and hardship in my life, but God has been with me because I walked on the path of truth."

Indirectly, he slammed the BJP for putting him in jail, and said some people put me in jail and thought that they would be able to break his morale. "Now that I came out of jail, my morale ('haunsla') and strength have gone up 100 times. I will follow the path God has shown me and I will keep serving the nation. I will keep fighting against the forces that are trying to divide the nation."

Kejriwal said, "Today I want to say that I have come out of jail and my courage has increased 100 times...The walls of their jail cannot weaken the courage of Kejriwal...I will pray to god to continue showing me the right path and I will continue fighting against all the power who are trying to weaken the country and divide the country..."

Addressing party workers from the sunroof of a vehicle, Kejriwal raised slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Vande Mataram'. "I want to thank people who prayed for my release. You have braved rain to come here and I am thankful to you. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the service of my nation. In my entire life, I have faced difficulties but the God has always been with me," he said.

Kejriwal stressed that the jail time has strengthened his resolve. "They put me in jail to break me but my resolve has only grown stronger.

Jails cannot break me. I will continue my fight against anti-national forces," he said.

Drenched in rain, Mann, Sisodia raised slogans hailing Kejriwal from atop a truck. Slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal choot gaye", "Bhrastachaar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal" rent the air.



Kejriwal came out of Tihar in a car, followed by his security convoy. The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.

He has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's August 5 order that upheld his arrest in the corruption case. On July 12, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Ahead of his release, hundreds of AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome Arvind Kejriwal. Braving the rains, several senior AAP leaders including the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal waited for the AAP supremo to walk out of the jail.