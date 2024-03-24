Arvind Kejriwal's phone which he used when liquor policy was being framed missing, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone that he was using when the Delhi liquor policy was being framed is allegedly missing, sources said on Sunday.

According to reports, when Arvind Kejriwal was asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials about the said phone, the Delhi Chief Minister said he was not aware where the phone is at present.

Kejriwal was questioned by probing officials on Sunday for almost four hours.

The probing agency has recorded the statement of one Sameer Mahendru in jail today. On Tuesday, Kejriwal may be questioned infront of C Arvind, who was the secretary of Manish Sisodia.

A while ago, Kejriwal's wife Sunita went to ED office to meet the Delhi Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Kejriwal issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, instructing Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said. The minister said Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard.

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

In another development, the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Sunday announced that they will hold a mega rally against Kejriwal's arrest on March 31.

The Delhi Chief Minister has been sent to ED custody till March 28.

