Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Where will Arvind Kejriwal shift tomorrow? All you need to know about his new residence

Where will Arvind Kejriwal shift tomorrow? All you need to know about his new residence

With Delhi Assembly elections only a few months away, the AAP national convener is 'keenly focused' on finding a property that will allow him to utilise his time and resources to the fullest, the party said.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2024 10:06 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to vacate the CM residence on Friday. According to AAP, a house has been finalised in the New Delhi area for the AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal where he will move along with his family, vacating the official residence of Delhi chief minister at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

Earlier, according to sources, Kejriwal was expected to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House. The two bungalows are just a few metres away to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said that he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from Thursday.

"Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family," the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation. Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly, the party said.

Related Stories
Atishi govt in action after Kejriwal's letter on damaged roads, all ministers to conduct inspection

Atishi govt in action after Kejriwal's letter on damaged roads, all ministers to conduct inspection

Delhi CM Atishi, ministers hit ground running, inspect roads to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali

Delhi CM Atishi, ministers hit ground running, inspect roads to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali

Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'Janata Ki Adalat' in Delhi on October 6

Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'Janata Ki Adalat' in Delhi on October 6

Arvind Kejriwal's new home finalised, set to vacate CM residence in 1-2 days

Arvind Kejriwal's new home finalised, set to vacate CM residence in 1-2 days

The AAP has demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Kejriwal for holding the position of president of a national party. Kejriwal lives with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents. Before joining politics, Kejriwal who hails from Haryana, used to live in the Kaushambi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. AAP says, "Arvind Kejriwal will move to the bungalow allotted to party MP, Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement