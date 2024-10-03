Where will Arvind Kejriwal shift tomorrow? All you need to know about his new residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to vacate the CM residence on Friday. According to AAP, a house has been finalised in the New Delhi area for the AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal where he will move along with his family, vacating the official residence of Delhi chief minister at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

Earlier, according to sources, Kejriwal was expected to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House. The two bungalows are just a few metres away to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said that he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from Thursday.

"Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family," the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation. Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly, the party said.

The AAP has demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Kejriwal for holding the position of president of a national party. Kejriwal lives with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents. Before joining politics, Kejriwal who hails from Haryana, used to live in the Kaushambi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. AAP says, "Arvind Kejriwal will move to the bungalow allotted to party MP, Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road."