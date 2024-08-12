Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against HC verdict upholding arrest in CBI case linked to excise policy scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest in the CBI case emanating from the excise policy scam.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had on August 5 upheld his arrest as legal, saying there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP national convenor could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

Kejriwal's lawyer said the appeal has been filed by the CM in the apex court. The high court, while upholding his arrest, had asked Kejriwal to move the trial court first to seek regular bail.

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20.

However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

