'Met the brave man': Arvind Kejriwal meets ailing Satyendar Jain in hospital

Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal meets ailing Satyendar Jain in hospital

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP public convenor Arvind Kejriwal met on Sunday with former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain at the LNJP hospital in Delhi.

He wrote, "Met the brave man...the hero."

The meeting takes place after the Supreme Court granted Satyendar Jain medical bail until July 11 in a money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is looking into.

Jain was granted permission to receive treatment at a hospital of his choice by a bench composed of Justices PS Narasimha and JK Maheswari. He was required to produce medical records by July 10. During his interim bail period, it instructed Jain not to speak with the media.

Jain's lawyer, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, said that the former minister had lost 35 kg and had a problem with his spine.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, showing up for the ED, looked for Jain's assessment by a board of specialists at the AIIMS or Smash Manohar Lohia Clinic here and said that in the event that the clinical reports recommend treatment, the test office won't go against it.

The bench said it would investigate the assessment of Jain by specialists from AIIMS or the RML hospital on the following date of the conference.

On May 30, 2013, Jain was taken into custody by the ED on suspicion of laundering money through four businesses that were allegedly associated with him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the consequence of a CBI FIR enrolled against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was allowed ordinary bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, for the case enlisted by the CBI.

