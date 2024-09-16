Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal today, likely to discuss next Delhi CM name

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia will meet CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (September 16) and is likely to discuss the next person for the top post, sources said. This comes a day after Kejriwal announced that he would step down as the chief minister and will only sit on the CM chair after the people of Delhi give him a “certificate of honesty”. The AAP chief said that he would become the chief minister and Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister." The meeting will be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy corruption case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

(With PTI inputs)

