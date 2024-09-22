Arvind Kejriwal poses five questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, lashes out at PM Modi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today (September 22). Kejriwal asked five questions from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after coming out of Tihar jail.

Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the RSS if it agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting corrupt leaders into its fold.

In his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting following his resignation as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal asked five questions to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, including if the BJP's rule on age of retirement also applied to Modi as it did for LK Advani.

Kejriwal said, "RSS people say that we are nationalists and patriots. With all due respect, I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat ji five questions." He questioned Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP's politics of calling politicians "corrupt" and then inducting them into its fold.

Here are 5 questions of Arvind Kejriwal

The way Modi ji is breaking parties and bringing down governments across the country by luring them or threatening them with ED and CBI, is this correct? Modi ji has included the most corrupt leaders in his party, whom he himself called corrupt, do you agree with such politics? BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, have you ever stopped Modi ji from doing wrong things? JP Nadda said during the Lok Sabha elections that he does not need RSS. Has the son grown so much that he has started showing his displeasure? The son is showing his displeasure to the motherly institution. Didn't you feel sad when he said this? You people have made a law that leaders will retire after 75 years... Amit Shah is saying that this rule will not apply to Modi ji. What applied to Advani ji, why will it not apply to Modi ji?..."

BJP put each and every AAP leader in jail: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said, "For the last ten years, we were running the government honestly, we made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, made education excellent. Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against them, he would have to attack their honesty and then hatched a conspiracy to prove Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP dishonest and put each and every leader in jail."

'Cannot live with stain': Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal added, "The lawyers said that this case can go on for ten years. I cannot live with this stain. So I thought that I would go to the court of the people. If I were dishonest, I would have embezzled three thousand crores meant for free electricity, would not have made rent-free for women, would not have built schools for children. They have a government in 22 states, electricity is not free anywhere, and rent is not free for women anywhere, then who is the thief. I want to ask you is Kejriwal a thief or those who sent Kejriwal to jail are?."

Joined politics to serve masses: AAP chief

Released on bail from Tihar jail on September 13 after over five months in prison in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal asserted that he joined politics to serve the country and not for any greed for power or post.

He said the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls were an "agni pariksha" for him and urged people not to vote for him if they thought he was dishonest.

The AAP chief added he would move out of the chief minister's official residence after the "shraddh" period during Navratri and go live among the people, who had been offering him accommodation.