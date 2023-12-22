ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on THIS date in Delhi excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning for January 3 in the money laundering investigation linked to the excise policy case. This is the third notice to Kejriwal by the probe agency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

Kejriwal skipped both summons

While refusing to depose on the first summons, the Delhi Chief Minister had cited the reason of his busy schedule in the wake-up to the Assembly elections in five states. Meanwhile, on missing out the second summons, he wrote to the investigating officer of the case stating the notice issued against him for personal appearance was "not in consonance with the law" and it should be withdrawn.

He also alleged that summons were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Chief Minister also left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, December 20.

What did Kejriwal say to ED?

Kejriwal had said the fresh summons, issued on December 18, should be revoked, withdrawn and recalled. "The timing of your summons leaves much to desire and strengthens my belief that the summons being sent to me are not based upon any objective or rational yardstick but for extraneous considerations at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of opposition to the ruling dispensation at the Centre to create sensational news in the final few months leading up to the Parliamentary elections in early to mid-2024," read his reply.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting. He left around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, officials said.

Atishi questions ED's summons

"The fact that you have deliberately sought my appearance only in person without specifying any reason or necessity thereof when the said act itself provides for appearance through authorised persons, is indicative of the motive to harass and embarrass me," he said. At a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that the ED probe into the excise policy case was an attempt to stop the AAP's growth and popularity.

