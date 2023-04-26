'From a house of 3-4 rooms, to a palace worth 44 cr!': Prashant Bhushan attacks CM Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Bhushan and Arvind Kejriwal

As reports of spending of Rs 45 crore on the "beautification" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence in the national capital surfaced, advocate Prashant Bhushan, who had once joined the anti-corruption movement against Congress with Kejriwal, took a dig and posted a sarcastic video where he compared his earlier claims of being "aam aadmi" (common man) and now becoming a 'Raja' (king).

In a social media post, he lambasted Kejriwal for ruining the entire anti-corruption movement that had changed the political spectrum in the national capital in 2011.

During the Indian anti-corruption movement, popularly known as Anna Andolan, Bhushan along with Kejriwal played a crucial role. In fact, the protest led by social activist "Anna" Hazare and Kejriwal was perceived as the driving force of endemic political corruption.

Comparing the earlier zeal of Kejriwal, advocate Bhushan tweeted, "From a house of three to four rooms, to a palace worth 44 crores, that too on government expenditure! Common man, or special king! The entire anti-corruption movement has been reduced to dust!"

AAP claims residence in question was built in 1942

While no official reaction was available from the Delhi government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP and Congress for raising "false" claims.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said while speaking to a TV channel said the residence in question was built in 1942.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation, he said.

Bhushan was once a close friend of Kejriwal

The latest accusations against Kejriwal reminded the instance of 2015, when Bhushan, who was once a close friend of Arvind, wrote a letter after he was expelled from Aam Aadmi Party's top decision-making fora.

At that time, he accused Kejriwal of turning the party into a "supremo-oriented" organisation and betraying the trust of lakhs of supporters.

Prashant, and his father Shashi Bhushan, who were the founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, also alleged Kejriwal of infusing a high-command culture within the party.

Also Read: Delhi: Rs 45 cr spent on 'beautification' of CM Kejriwal's house? Congress, BJP lambast AAP