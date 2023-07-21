Arvind Kejriwal govt announces to provide free sugar to over 2.80 lakh needy families in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved a proposal to provide one kg of free sugar to over 2.80 lakh underprivileged families in the national capital till December 2023. The move aims to alleviate the hardships faced by underprivileged families and ensure food security for all, said the statement.

Delhi govt to provide free sugar to AAY beneficiaries

The distribution of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cardholders will be made available free of cost for a period of one year, effective from January 2023 to December 2023.

“The Delhi government will provide free sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries under the sugar subsidy scheme. The distribution of sugar to AAY cardholders will be made available free of cost for a period of one year, effective from January 2023 to December 2023,” said the statement.

2,80,290 beneficiaries to be benefited

According to the Delhi Government statement, the implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of approximately Rs 1.11 crore and as many as 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security cardholders, will greatly benefit from this compassionate decision.

"To facilitate the seamless implementation of this scheme, the matter of free distribution of sugar under the Sugar Subsidy Scheme, specifically 1 kg of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cardholders, was brought before the Council of Ministers for consideration, which was approved by it," the statement added.

Earlier, the Central government decided to provide food grains free of cost to AAY household beneficiaries under NFSA, 2013, for a period of one year beginning from January 1, 2023.

Also Read: Delhi govt restricts sale of painkillers without doctor’s prescription | HERE is why

Also Read: Delhi govt to redevelop MCD schools in 5-7 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

(With agencies input)