Excise policy scam case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons

Excise policy scam case: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The investigating agency argued that the petition submitted by the AAP national convenor, which also challenges specific provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was not maintainable.

Delhi HC grants 2-week time to ED

A bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted ED two weeks' time to submit its response regarding this matter. The matter would be heard next on April 22.

Kejriwal has moved the court in response to the central agency's relentless pursuit, issuing multiple summonses to Kejriwal in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The ninth summon was issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of PMLA.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, stated that the petition raises various concerns, including whether a political party falls under the purview of the anti-money laundering law.

The court also inquired why the AAP leader had not appeared as per the summons issued to him.

The senior counsel for the petitioner emphasized the necessity for protection from coercive measures in this case, citing the agency's apparent intention to apprehend him with elections approaching.

A Delhi court had on Saturday granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the ED against him for skipping six of the previous eight summonses in the money laundering case.

Responding to Kejriwal's petition in the High Court, AAP in a statement said, "The Delhi CM has challenged many sections of the ED Act and nine summons issued by the federal agency. Despite staunch opposition from the ED, the court has demanded explanations from the ED."

Kejriwal skipped multiple summons

Kejriwal has so far skipped eight summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate on various dates, including February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2, December 22 and March 4, labelling them as "illegal and politically motivated." The ED seeks to record Kejriwal's statement regarding policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery in the case.

Despite the seventh summons issued by the ED, AAP, in a statement, denounced it as "illegal," urging the ED to stop sending summonses and await the court's decision. The AAP also highlighted that the probe agency has already approached the court concerning the matter.

Delhi excise policy scam

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.

