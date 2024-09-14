Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place today, a day after release from Tihar jail

Delhi news: CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed determination to continue serving the nation after coming out of Tihar jail.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 10:40 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal Hanuman Temple visit, Arvind Kejriwal in
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi news: A day after being granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place today (September 14). 

He is scheduled to reach the temple at 12 noon, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Kejriwal stated, "Today at 12 noon, I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings." Following his prayers, the AAP National Convenor will head directly to the party’s headquarters, where he is expected to address his party leaders and workers.

Speculation is rife that the Delhi CM may unveil his plans for the Haryana elections and the days ahead during this gathering. CM Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Upon CM Kejriwal’s release, hundreds of enthusiastic AAP workers and leaders who had been waiting for hours for him to come out of prison even in the driving rain, met him with cheers and slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

While party workers celebrated his release, the Delhi CM thundered that his courage and spirit remain unfazed by the incarceration, and he feels more energised and invigorated to serve the nation.

Prisons won't shackle my resolve: Arvind Kejriwal

Slamming the Centre, CM Kejriwal said that prisons won't shackle his resolve and he would be back for the service of the people with greater determination.

"I have been fighting the anti-India forces, and today I vow to step up this fight with greater intensity than before," the AAP chief declared.

Despite his release, the Delhi CM's powers have been significantly limited by the Supreme Court. He has been barred from visiting the Secretariat and signing any official files unless necessary to obtain approval from the Lieutenant Governor. Additionally, CM Kejriwal has been prohibited from commenting publicly on the merits of the case, interacting with witnesses, or accessing any official files related to the case.

While CM Kejriwal expressed determination to continue serving the nation, his legal battle in the liquor policy case is far from over.

