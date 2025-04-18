Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita marries IIT mate Sambhav Jain, know who is he Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, tied the knot with her IIT days friend Sambhav Jain. Know who is Arvind Kejriwal's son in law.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday. The couple used to study together at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi. They reportedly co-founded a startup named Basil Health. Several videos and photos from Harshita Kejriwal's wedding are going viral, and former Delhi CM and his wife Sunita Kejriwal are seen dancing and enjoying at the wedding.

The wedding, held at a five-star hotel in Delhi, was attended by close family and friends, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia, former Deputy CM of Delhi. Other prominent figures, including Bollywood singer Mika Singh and AAP Minister Gopal Rai also attended Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav Jain's wedding.

Arvind Kejriwal dances with wife at the wedding

A video from the wedding shows AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal shaking a leg with wife Sunita Kejriwal the video is being shared on the social media and receving lots of appluads from the netizens.

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's wedding photos

Several AAP leaders shared heartwarming pictures from Harshita Kejriwal's wedding.

Who are Sambhav Jain and Harshita Kejriwal?

Harshita Kejriwal is the eldest child and only daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal. She has a younger brother, Pulkit Kejriwal, who is currently pursuing his studies at IIT Delhi. Harshita herself is an alumna of IIT Delhi, where she earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. It was during her time at IIT Delhi that she met Sambhav Jain.

As per the reports, Sambhav Jain is a project management consultant for a private company.

After graduating in 2018, Harshita began her professional journey as an Associate Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram. Learning from her personal experience of struggling with healthy eating and lifestyle during her consulting days, she recently co-founded a startup called 'Basil Health' with Sambhav. The venture leverages automation to offer personalised, nutritious meals, aiming to make healthy eating more accessible and sustainable.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dances at the wedding

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is seen dancing at the wedding ceremonies and the video is now viral!