Kejriwal dares PM Modi to give free electricity in NDA states before Delhi polls: 'I'll campaign for BJP...'

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (October 6) threw a challenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the commencement of the Delhi Assembly Elections next year, and vowed to campaign for the saffron party if he fulfills this demand. His remarks came while addressing a public gathering at ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ where he accused the BJP’s "double engine" governments of failing across the states, while also predicting their ouster from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal, out from jail on bail in a corruption case, dubbed the “double engine” model as “double loot and double corruption”.

"I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections in February. If he does, I will campaign for the BJP," Kejriwal asserted.

"The exit polls show the BJP's double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Kejriwal terms BJP “anti-poor”

The former Delhi chief minister accused the BJP of being anti-poor while citing the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators as well as the halting of home guards' salaries in the national capital. "There is no democracy in Delhi. It's under the LG's rule," he alleged.

The previous edition of ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ took place on September 22 at Jantar Mantar, where Kejriwal addressed various public concerns. He resigned as the chief minister last month after walking out of jail in Delhi excise policy case. He stepped down from the office stating that he would only sit on the CM chair after getting "certificate of honesty" from the people of the city in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

