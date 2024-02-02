Arvind Kejriwal at AAP protest in Delhi: 'If BJP can rig Chandigarh mayoral polls, imagine..."

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who AAP's protest against alleged "cheating" in Tuesday's Chandigarh mayoral polls, which the BJP won, called the election results 'shameful.' Launching an attack on the BJP, Kejriwal said, "If BJP can rig Chandigarh mayoral polls, imagine what it can do in assembly, LS elections."

The world's biggest party was caught on camera "stealing" votes in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, Kejriwal said. "In the last few years, we had heard that BJP rigs polls. They tamper with EVMs, get names of voters deleted from voter lists, but never was any evidence found. They were caught red-handed in Chandigarh stealing votes," he alleged.

"If they can indulge in such irregularities in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, what would they be doing in Lok Sabha and assembly elections. They can sell the country for power but we will not allow them to do it. We have to save democracy and country," he said.

'House Arrest'

Earlier, AAP leader Gopal Rai told a press conference that his party's MLAs and councillors have been "placed under house arrest ahead of the protest". "Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest," he said and added that "police should issue a clarification on this". Rai said that "they should be immediately released".

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi. "Across Delhi, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers, who were coming to the party office. What is this going on?" he said in another post.