Apple's second India retail store to open in New Delhi tomorrow; Tim Cook to greet 1st customers

Image Source : PTI Apple mobile phones on display at the Apple retail store at Saket, during a media preview ahead of its opening, in New Delhi

Apple is set to open its second retail store in India in New Delhi after Mumbai. The iPhone maker on Wednesday previewed its Delhi store in Saket's Select City Walk mall which will be opened for public on Thursday, April 20.

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the gates of company's first own retail store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) amid an enchanting atmosphere.

Hundreds of Apple fans had lined up outside the store hours before its opening to catch its first glimpse.

Tim Cook looked all exciting and enthusiatic as he welcomed first customers to the newly opened store saying the "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India."

Tim Cook, who is in Delhi ahead of the opening of Apple first store here, tweeted on Wednesday, "Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad."

"I could've spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India’s deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft. Thanks Sarah Sham and Ruchika Sachdeva for showing me around!" he wrote on Twitter.

Tim Cook to inaugurate Delhi store

Delhi's first Apple Store, to be inaugurated by the company's CEO Tim Cook on Thursday, will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the technology.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

"Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," she added.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a 18 states in and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.

"Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," said Apple.

At Apple Saket, "Today at Apple" programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

(With inputs from IANS)

