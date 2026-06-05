Apartment locked from outside, body inside: Mystery deepens in DU professor's murder, accused still at large

New Delhi:

The murder of a 49-year-old Delhi University assistant professor has left the police searching for answers after she was found dead inside her apartment in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Debosmita Paul, taught at Shivaji College in West Delhi's Raja Garden. She had been living alone in the apartment, police said.

The case came to light when her sister, Devarati Paul, became concerned after repeated calls to Devosmita went unanswered throughout the morning. Worried about her well-being, she went to the apartment and discovered that it was locked from the outside.

Sensing that something was amiss, Devarati broke open the lock and entered the flat, where she found her sister lying dead. She immediately contacted the Police Control Room (PCR), informing authorities that her sister had been murdered.

Unanswered questions

One of the key mysteries surrounding the case is how the apartment was locked from the outside while the victim’s body was found inside. Investigators are examining whether there were signs of forced entry or evidence of a struggle within the residence.

Following the PCR call at around 2:35 pm, police teams rushed to the spot along with forensic experts and crime branch personnel. A detailed inspection of the apartment was carried out, during which forensic samples and other pieces of evidence were collected. The crime scene was also photographed and videographed as part of the investigation.

Officials said every possible lead is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the professor’s death.

The body has been sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause and time of death will be determined after the autopsy report is received.

A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar Police Station. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible.

As part of the investigation, police are scrutinising the victim’s recent movements, phone records, personal and professional contacts, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Authorities are exploring all possible angles to establish the motive behind the killing.

With the victim living alone and the apartment found locked from the outside, the case continues to raise several unanswered questions that investigators are working to unravel.

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