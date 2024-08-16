Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens for public | Check steps to book slot

August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons at Amrit Udyan to mark the National Sports Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers' Day.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 16:45 IST
Amrit Udyan opens for public, delhi Amrit Udyan, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens for public
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A flower blooms at Amrit Udyan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The iconic Amrit Udyan opened for public for a month from today (August 16), the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, it said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for public from August 16 to September 15 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm except on Mondays which will be the maintenance day for the Udyan, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The last entries will be allowed at 05:15 pm. 

Entry for visitors is free of cost

For entry, registration is mandatory. The visit to the famed gardens is free of cost.

 

How to book your slot?

  1. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website- (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).
  2. Walk-in visitors can register themselves through self-service kiosks placed outside gate number 35.
  3. Entries will be from gate no 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road.
  4. A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will also be available for the convenience of the visitors. 

Amrit Udyan, previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

