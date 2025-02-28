Delhi Police should identify places of traffic jam: Amit Shah on law and order situation | Key pointers As per MHA reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs with a ruthless approach.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Friday (February 28) to review the law and order situation in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and senior officers from the Delhi government were present in the meeting. Besides, Union Home Secretary and IB Chief along with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) joined the meeting.

In the high-level meeting with newly-elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Commissioner of Police, and senior officials on Law and Order and coordination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed to take strict action against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here: Ministry of Home Affairs

Here are key pointers of crucial meeting:

Home Minister Amit Shah said, the double engine government of Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here.

The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported.

Strict action should be taken against police stations and sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly.

Union Home Minister said, it should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach.

Work with top to bottom and bottom to top approach in narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network.

Home Minister directed that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi.

For quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases, the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon.

Delhi Police should start the process of recruitment for additional posts soon.

Union Home Minister said, DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organise public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public.

New security committees should be formed in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children.

Delhi Police should identify the places where there are daily traffic jams and Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this so that the public can get relief.

Delhi Government should prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with water logging by identifying the places where water logging occurs.

