Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are banks, schools, and offices closed in Delhi on April 14? Check details Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared a public holiday on Monday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. All government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will remain closed on Monday.

April 14 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a towering figure in the fight against social discrimination.

Are banks closed on April 14?

All private and government banks in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti, a public holiday. While in-person banking services will be unavailable, customers can still carry out essential transactions through ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking, as these services will remain operational.

Apart from Delhi, banks will also remain closed on Monday in several states and union territories including Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

However, banks will remain open in a few regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Are the offices closed?

All government offices in Delhi will remain closed on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. However, a public holiday has not been announced in private offices. They will remain open as per the company's management and may operate as per their usual working hours.

Additionally, essential services such as hospitals, ration shops, and general stores are expected to remain operational on Ambedkar Jayanti. However, Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in certain hospitals may remain closed for the day. Citizens are advised to confirm the timings and availability of services with their local facilities in advance.

Are schools and colleges closed?

All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, both private and government, will remain closed on Monday. Additionally, the central government has declared April 14 as a public holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India's annual holiday calendar, most states have listed this day as a holiday.

Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated on April 14, honors the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, widely known as Babasaheb. Born on April 14, 1891, into a poor Dalit family, Ambedkar dedicated his life to the empowerment of the untouchables, women, and laborers. He became India's first independent law minister, played a pivotal role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, and was a founding figure of the Republic of India. Ambedkar also campaigned against the social discrimination faced by Dalits and spearheaded the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. In recognition of his contributions, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990.

Also Read: Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Noida Police issues traffic advisory to prevent congestion | Check details

Also Read: MP government organises Vikramaditya Mahanatya at Red Fort, VP Dhankhar graces event