Amanatullah Khan to join probe today evening after Delhi court grants immunity from arrest till Feb 24

A Delhi court on Thursday granted protection from arrest till February 24 to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly attacking a police team in Jamia Nagar in the national capital on February 10. However, the court has also directed him to join the police investigation on Thursday.

Amid the legal proceedings, Khan broke his silence, questioning the grounds of his arrest. "How can they arrest me? I will join the Delhi Police investigation today at 5 pm. I am at home... I never disappeared. Did the police even come to my house? I have received a notice to join the probe," he stated.

Court questions police over evidence

During the hearing, the court asked the police whether any CCTV footage was available from the alleged incident. The police responded, saying that power had gone out at the time. When asked if they had recorded the incident on mobile phones, the police replied, “How could we record when we were being attacked?”

The court then ordered Khan to appear for questioning at Jamia Nagar police station, ensuring the interrogation takes place at a location with CCTV coverage. The court also directed police to bring all the documents aside from any CCTV footage related to incident before the court on February 24.

Allegations against Khan

The case against Amanatullah Khan stems from a violent clash in Jamia Nagar on February 10, where he is accused of leading a mob that attacked a police team. Additionally, Khan and his associates are accused of helping a wanted criminal escape police custody.

Following the incident, the police had been searching for Khan, claiming he was unreachable and non-cooperative in the investigation. However, Khan had filed a pre-arrest bail plea at the Rouse Avenue Court, requesting protection from immediate detention. He insists that the charges against him are fabricated.

