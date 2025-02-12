Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
  Delhi Police conducts raids across three states to arrest AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Police has launched a massive search operation across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to arrest AAP leader Amanatullah Khan. His phone is switched off, and reports suggested that several AAP leaders are assisting him.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 8:58 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 9:14 IST
Amanatullah Khan
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP leader Amanatullah Khan during a rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls in New Delhi.

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell executed raids at nearly a dozen sites across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh in their efforts to apprehend Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan.

Phone switched off, AAP leaders allegedly assisting Khan

Sources indicated that Khan’s mobile phone is currently turned off, and several AAP leaders are said to be offering him support. The police are actively monitoring the situation and ramping up their efforts to find him.

Numerous raids carried out in Meerut

As part of this operation, several raids took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where Khan is believed to have connections. Teams from the Delhi Police are working in conjunction with local authorities to track him down.

Police optimistic about Khan’s imminent arrest

The Delhi Police has stated that they are on the verge of arresting Amanatullah Khan and that the search will persist until he is captured. More information is anticipated to surface as the investigation unfolds.

